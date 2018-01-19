Iowa Senate hires outside consultant for harassment training

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate has hired an outside consultant to provide harassment prevention training to lawmakers

.

Justine Morton tells The Associated Press on Thursday she will provide training through her company Morton Consulting. She confirms senators will receive training on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. Senate staff, clerks and others will get training on Jan. 22 and Jan. 26.

Senate President Charlie Smithson says the training will cost up to $5,000 and the money will come from the chamber budget. Lawmakers and staff in the House received harassment training recently from the Iowa Civil Rights Commission for $250.

The Iowa Legislature is still responding to the aftermath of a $1.75 million lawsuit settlement involving a former Senate Republican staffer who says she was fired after reporting sexual misconduct in the workplace.