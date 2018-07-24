Iowa proposes fining Buffalo Center nursing home nearly $30K over three cases

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa (AP) — The state has proposed fining a Buffalo Center nursing home nearly $30,000, in part over the treatment of an 87-year-old woman who officials say was in pain and may not have had water several days before her death.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals hasn’t imposed the fine yet against Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center so the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could take over the case.

The Des Moines Register reports that no state or federal fine has yet been imposed relating to the Feb. 27 death of Virginia Olthoff, the treatment of another patient who died the same day and the assessment of a woman diagnosed with a colon inflammation.

Timely Mission is run by a tax-exempt nonprofit corporation headed by President Lorie Bierle and Vice President Larry Weaver. Neither immediately returned calls Tuesday by The Associated Press.