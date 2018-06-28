Iowa politicians scurry to comply with ban on self-promotion

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa politicians are scrambling to comply with a new and unusual state law that bans them from using taxpayer dollars if there’s a whiff of self-promotion.

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board plans to release at least one advisory opinion next month on the law, which was approved in the final hours of this year’s legislative session and goes into effect Sunday.

The provision, tucked into a budget bill, prohibits statewide officials and lawmakers from tapping taxpayer dollars to promote their written name, likeness or voice through platforms such as television and radio.

Megan Tooker, director of the ethics board, says she and others are sorting out how to regulate the law and whether common interactions — like face-to-face meetings at the Iowa State Fair — fall under self-promotion.