Iowa part of national trend placing limits on local control

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republicans have moved aggressively to block city and county government actions since winning control of both legislative chambers two years ago. That’s left local officials frustrated but matches a trend seen in other states with single-party control.

Legislators in Iowa last year overturned already-enacted minimum wage increases in three counties, and this year they passed a sweeping immigration enforcement law threatening local governments with the loss of funding if they refuse to comply with the new requirements.

A study earlier this year by the National League of Cities shows state legislatures across the U.S. have expanded their restrictions on local control.

Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, says one-size-fits-all approaches often have unintended consequences. He says legislators across the country are under more pressure to adopt statewide policies on a variety of issues.