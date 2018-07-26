Iowa official to appeal ruling on voter ID law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says he will challenge a temporary injunction placed on parts of the state’s new voter ID law.

Pate says in a statement released Wednesday night that he’s “disappointed” in the decision by Polk County Judge Karen Romano. Pate says he’ll appeal it to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Pate defended the law, which was approved last year in the Republican-controlled Legislature. It goes into full effect in 2019, though voters were asked to show valid ID this year as part of a soft rollout. Those without valid ID were still able to cast regular ballots.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs are the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa and an Iowa State University student. The injunction will stop the state from implementing some components of the law around absentee voting. Other parts of the law remain in effect.