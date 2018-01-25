Iowa House clerk arrested at capitol Wednesday morning

DES MOINES — One of the clerks hired to work as a secretary for a member of the Iowa House was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly being drunk and disorderly.

Twenty-one-year-old Jessica Lynn Leeper of Altoona had been working as a clerk for State Representative Tom Moore. Observers on the House floor say she appeared to be intoxicated. The head of state capitol police says Leeper was “definitely not cooperative” as four state troopers arrested her and escorted her out of the statehouse in handcuffs.

Leeper was booked into the Polk County jail shortly before 11:30. She’s has been charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and failure to maintain safety belts. That last charge is related to her conduct during the ride to the jail.

Leeper also has lost her job as a clerk in the state capitol. Each legislator hires a clerk to work for them during the legislative session in their “office space.” Office space for rank-and-file legislators like Moore is a desk, a filing cabinet and two chairs on the House floor. The only legislators who have separate office space in the statehouse are the chairmen and chairwoman of committees and legislative leaders.