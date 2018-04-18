Iowa elections official defends disclosure form

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is defending his decision not to disclose his role in a new corporation that recently spent around $2 million to open a storage rental business and purchase a strip mall.

Pate said in a statement Tuesday evening that his disclosure form is accurate because he reported receiving rental income from unspecified commercial and residential properties.

He says he’s spoken with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board about the matter.

The Associated Press reported earlier Tuesday that Pate formed the PRG Group LLC days before the 2016 presidential election. Pate didn’t list the corporation on an annual ethics filing he submitted last week that asked him to name outside businesses in which he was involved. In a February filing, he called himself the “managing partner” of the corporation.