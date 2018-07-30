Iowa education backers hope to extend sales tax for schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa school advocates hope a bipartisan push to extend a statewide sales tax for schools receives legislative approval early next year.

State Sen. Dan Dawson, a Council Bluffs Republican, says a bill to extend the 1 cent sales tax until 2050 will be a top priority next session. A bill passed the House last session but didn’t receive a vote in the Senate as legislators pushed to pass $2.1 billion in property tax cuts.

The sales tax proceeds can go to fund facility improvements and technology in public schools. The program is authorized until 2029 and seeks to reduce the use of bond issues funded by property taxes.

Some districts have started returning to bond campaigns as proposals to extend the sales tax program have languished in recent legislative sessions.