Iowa dental college to turn away new Medicaid patients

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa’s dental college plans to turn away new patients covered by Iowa’s Medicaid program, citing low payments and confusing rules.

The Des Moines Register reports that leaders of the college have decided that, starting next week, it no longer will routinely accept patients covered by Iowa Medicaid’s Dental Wellness Plan. The plan covers most adults who are among the 600,000 poor or disabled Iowans covered by Medicaid.

The college will continue to serve existing patients.

Associate dental college dean Michael Kanellis said in a letter to the Iowa Medicaid program dental program overseer that the Medicaid plan is paying less for services than it used to and has added confusing rules.

Department of Human Services spokesman Matt Highland said Thursday his agency will address the college concerns.