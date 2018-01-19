IEDA shelves Mason City downtown application until further notice

DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors this morning unanimously approved deferring Mason City’s downtown redevelopment project until further notice.

The IEDA told city officials earlier this week that the final approval for state incentives for the River City Renaissance project would not be considered at today’s meeting since not all the requirements the board set at their December meeting had been accomplished.

The two things accomplished on that checklist were the city securing a development agreement with G8 Development of San Diego California for the hotel portion of the project, and to have G8 drop a lawsuit against the city.

The one item not accomplished was G8 not having the financing for the project finalized.

The River City Renaissance project includes the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot, the renovation of Music Man Square into a convention center complex, a new Meredith Willson Museum to be placed next to the hotel, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.