Human Resources expert issues report on sexual harassment in the Iowa Senate

DES MOINES — Former Iowa Senate President Mary Kramer says the issue of sexual harassment is “clearly urgent and compelling” and the Iowa Senate should provide a “clear path” for filing complaints that will be investigated fairly.

Kramer, a retired human resources manager, was brought in by the Iowa Senate’s GOP leader to draft new rules of conduct after a former Senate Republican staffer was awarded $1.75 million to settle her lawsuit over a toxic workplace.

In her report, Kramer warns “there is nothing that has changed to prevent additional inappropriate behavior and ensuing problems” at the statehouse. She recommends everyone working in the Capitol receive training to understand “what constitutes inappropriate behavior.”

The report also proposes the creation of a formal complaint process that assures impartiality and bans retaliation. Iowa Senate President Jack Whitver of Ankeny issued a statement saying the Senate GOP will work with a newly-hired human resources director to implement Kramer’s recommendations.