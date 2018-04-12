House Republicans Unveil First Offer In Tax Negotiation

DES MOINES- A nearly nine percent reduction in most Iowans personal income tax rates. That’s the counter-offer Republicans in the Iowa House publicly released late Wednesday. It’s the latest wrinkle in discussions among statehouse Republicans over how deeply to cut state taxes. Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake, characterizes the House G-O-P’s plan as middle class tax relief.

“Over 90 percent of the taxpayers will benefit,” Upmeyer says. “…It’s important for us to have families across this state see the benefit of putting tax dollars back in their pocket. I think this meets that goal.” Senate Republicans have voted for a plan that would ultimately cut state taxes by a billion dollars annually. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds has proposed a 300 million dollar a year reduction in taxes. The House Republicans’ plan is a 140-million dollar cut in the first year and a reduction of 300 million in the second year. Upmeyer characterizes it as a “starting point” in negotiations. She says it was intentionally released late Wednesday afternoon to give House members a chance to hear from constituents this weekend.

“They’re having forums or they’re going to different events in their communities,” Upmeyer says. “We can get a lot of good feedback and then we can build the bill even more, if we wish to, based on that feedback.” Unlike Senate Republicans, House Republicans are NOT proposing a cut in the corporate income tax rate. Representative Guy Vander Linden, a Republican from Oskaloosa who is chairman of the House Ways and Means tax-writing Committee, says corporate tax cuts can come “at a later date.”

“The important thing is to get a tax cut to individual Iowans,” Vander Linden says, “so that they get the full benefit of the federal tax cut.” The House G-O-P plan DOES call for taxing Uber, Lyft, Netflix, Apple T-V and other emerging services in what Vander Linden calls the “modern economy.” Vander Linden’s committee is scheduled to begin debating the plan at 10 a.m. this (Thursday) morning. The head of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council says the lack of advance notice of the meeting to the public violates the spirit of Iowa’s open meetings law. A top House Democrat warns the House G-O-P tax plan “means more state budget cuts in the future.”