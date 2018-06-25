High water causes problems on lakes and rivers

DES MOINES — The heavy rain has caused Iowa’s lakes and rivers to rise and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is recommending that inexperienced paddlers stay off the water until they go down.

D-N-R fisheries biologist Mike Hawkins says the high water can have a lot of impact on lakes. “Water is good when you are talking about a lake — too much of a good thing though can really cause some problems. HIgh water is harder on shore lines. Wind and wave action during high water periods can cause some erosion along those shore lines,” Hawkins says.

He says heavy rains can also wash contaminants into the water. “Those big gully washers that come down, those large events that occur, we tend to get a lot of soil and nutrients moving across the landscape headed to the lakes. That can cause some problems later in the summer with things like algae blooms and things like that,” according to Hawkins. “I think nice controlled rains are pretty good, we don’t see a lot of sediment moving toward the lakes. These large events are really tough on our systems.”

Hawkins says the nutrients and sediment washed into lakes and rivers can eventually lead to problems for fish. “Fish populations can indicate whether a lake has had lower nutrients and sediments. And so there’s probably not an immediate reaction from the fishery, it’s more of a long-term situation,” Hawkins explains.

Most of the state has seen heavy rains in recent weeks, with the southern part of the state the only area that has stayed drier.