Heavy rain impacts western part of listening area, more rain on the way

FOREST CITY — Many spots in the western part of our listening area reported between four to seven inches of rain last night, causing flash flooding in those areas.

The highest reported amounts were in the Miller area, where there was a seven inch report, as well as in Forest City, which saw some areas of the community receive four to six inches of rain in a short amount of time, causing flooding on many roads in the community.

The National Weather Service has Flash Flood Warnings in effect for Winnebago and Hancock counties until mid-morning, as they advise motorists to use extreme caution and avoid flooded areas as they are traveling this morning.

=== Sunday’s weather appears to be the start of an active pattern in north-central Iowa. The National Weather Service in metro Des Moines says thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon and evening for the central third of Iowa.

Isolated severe storms are possible, especially in central and southwest Iowa. All modes of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, as well as locally heavy rain is possible across the entire listening area tonight.