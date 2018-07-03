Heat Advisory for listening area for 4th of July

Heat Advisory in effect on Wednesday for Iowa portion of listening area. For up to date information, click on this link:
=======================
Advisory for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, Butler counties
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* TEMPERATURE… Temperatures in the lower 90s coupled with
dewpoints in the mid 70s will result in heat indices between
100 and 105 degrees.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors
this afternoon. Vulnerable populations such as children and the
elderly as especially susceptible. Those planning outdoor
holiday activities need to take necessary precautions to beat
the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
=======================
For Floyd and Mitchell counties
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* TEMPERATURE…Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illness can occur in as little as 30
minutes with exposure to the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun as much as possible, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.