Heat Advisory for listening area for 4th of July

Heat Advisory in effect on Wednesday for Iowa portion of listening area. For up to date information, click on this link:

=======================

Advisory for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, Butler counties

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Heat

Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* TEMPERATURE… Temperatures in the lower 90s coupled with

dewpoints in the mid 70s will result in heat indices between

100 and 105 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors

this afternoon. Vulnerable populations such as children and the

elderly as especially susceptible. Those planning outdoor

holiday activities need to take necessary precautions to beat

the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

=======================

For Floyd and Mitchell counties

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Heat

Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* TEMPERATURE…Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illness can occur in as little as 30

minutes with exposure to the heat.

