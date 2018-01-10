Hancock County robbery suspect changes mind, won’t plead guilty

KLEMME — A Hamilton County man that was scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday to charges connected to a robbery at a party in rural Hancock County last summer now wants to face a trial.

20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine of Jewell, along with 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis and 18-year-old Samuel Swanson were accused of being involved in a July 31st robbery at a rural location near Klemme where allegedly guns were fired and some of the party’s participants were robbed of personal items. Valentine was charged with seven counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree burglary.

A plea hearing was scheduled for Valentine in Hancock County District Court on Tuesday, but online records show District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt filed an order on Tuesday setting a February 21st trial date.

Swanson has pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree and third-degree robbery and was sentenced to 12 years probation. Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23rd.