Hampton man arrested on kidnapping charge

HAMPTON — A Hampton man has been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges.

Hampton police say 47-year-old Juan Garcia was arrested at about 3 o’clock Sunday morning in the 100 block of 1st Street Northwest and charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. No other details are currently available regarding Garcia’s arrest.

Garcia was being held in the Bremer County Jail in Waverly on $110,000 bond as well as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. No information is available on when he’ll appear in court.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, Garcia would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.