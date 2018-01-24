Hampton man already facing 30 years in prison gets another 10 years on sexual abuse charge

WEBSTER CITY — A Hampton man already sentenced to three decades in prison for sexually abusing a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County now has been sentenced to another 10 years for sexual abuse in Hamilton County.

72-year-old Michael Rodemeyer pleaded guilty in Franklin County District Court last August to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced him to 30 years in prison as well as ordered a special sentence committing Rodemeyer to the custody of the Department of Corrections for the rest of his life, with eligibility for parole.

Rodemeyer on Monday was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a separate third-degree sexual abuse charge in Hamilton County, which is to be served concurrently with his Franklin County sentence. A second charge of incest was dismissed.