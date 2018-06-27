Guilty plea from Mason City woman accused of embezzling from convenience store

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of embezzling more than $32-thousand from a convenience store earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

54-year-old Melissa Gott was charged with first-degree theft after being accused of stealing store bank deposits totaling over $32-thousand-400 between January 3rd and January 14th from the YesWay at 1303 4th Southwest. Gott was arrested on February 14th.

Gott had pleaded not guilty to the charge back on March 13th but changed her plea during a plea-change hearing in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt set August 13th as the date Gott will be sentenced.