Guilty plea from Mason City man on drug, pursuit charges

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has agreed to plead guilty and been sentenced following his arrest on drug charges after a late-night pursuit.

A Cerro Gordo County deputy on February 25th attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Dean Miller for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of 4th and California on the city’s east side. Miller allegedly refused to stop for law enforcement and continued into Mason City with the pursuit continuing through various streets on the city’s east side, with speeds not exceeding the speed limit by more than five to ten miles per hour. The pursuit finally ended in the 300 block of 8th Southeast where Miller was apprehended without incident.

Miller has pleaded guilty to charges of second offense possession of a controlled substance and eluding law enforcement. According to online court records, Judge Karen Salic sentenced Miller to a year in jail on each charge, with all but two days of those jail sentences being suspended. He was also sentenced to spend 180 days in a residential correctional facility following the jail term and serve two years of probation.