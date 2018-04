BRITT — A Scarville man has agreed to plead guilty in a forgery case.

30-year-old Jacob Schimmelpfennig was charged with four counts of forgery after authorities accused him of cashing four forged checks worth a total of $1150 at First State Bank in Britt between June 4th and October 18th.

Schimmelpfennig pleaded guilty to one of the forgery counts during a plea change hearing in Hancock County District Court last week. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 29th.