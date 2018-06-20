Groups seeks to block abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest
By KGLO News
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 10:34 AM

DES MOINES — A group that opposes abortions for pregnant women who’ve been raped is asking Iowa courts to block the limited exceptions allowed under Iowa’s new ban on most abortions.

Iowa’s new “fetal heartbeat” law is on hold until a different legal challenge is settled that argues the abortion ban is too limited. A group called Save The 1 says the new law is too broad and does not protect children conceived in rape.

The group is asking the court to preserve the central focus of the new law and ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat may be detected, but then strike down exceptions for cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormality. Save The 1 argues those exceptions send the message that children conceived by rape or incest “are worth less” than others.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mason City council approves $5.5 million in general obligation bonds, but not without pointing out lost opportunity at saving money Clear Lake enters into letter of intent with Cedar Falls developer that wants to construct apartment complex Winnebago Industries has another record quarter Soybean producers continue to watch trade situation anxiously Iowans talk with congressional delegation about pancreatic cancer research funding Final state approval for River City Renaissance project pushed back another month