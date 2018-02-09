Greene man faces up to 40 years in prison on federal child porn charge

GREENE — A Butler County man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 54-year-old David Myers made the guilty plea to one count of receipt of child pornography earlier this week in federal court in Cedar Rapids. At the plea hearing, Myers admitted that between 2005 and 2014 he used the internet to receive child porn.

He previously was convicted in 1998 of three charges of third-degree sexual abuse.

When sentenced at a later date, Myers faces between 15 and 40 years in prison, as well as a $250-thousand fine, and supervised release for five years to life following any imprisonment.