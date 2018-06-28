Grassley expects precedent-following justice to replace Kennedy

WASHINGTON — Senator Chuck Grassley says he expects the president’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court will be a person who believes in following the precedents set in previous rulings.

“I would expect that we would have somebody that would have a great respect for the rule of law,” Grassley said, “…somebody who is going to have judicial temperament, that would leave his own personal views out of it.”

Grassley spoke with reporters in Washington, D.C. yesterday, about two hours after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he was retiring from the Supreme Court. Grassley said it’s no surprise President Trump has indicated he’ll pick from the list of conservative judges Trump released during the campaign and added to late last year.

“The president was elected with the supposition that he would appoint a certain type of person to the Supreme Court and he’s been very clear on it,” Grassley said

Grassley is chairman of the senate committee that will hold the public hearing for whomever Trump nominates. Read more about his role and the two Iowans who are on Trump’s list of potential nominees here.