Grassley: Cruz not budging on Northey blockade

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says Iowa ag secretary Bill Northey’s nomination to a post with the U.S. Department of Agriculture remains on hold. Texas Senator Ted Cruz continues has been blocking a Senate vote on the nomination since late October.

Grassley says he discussed the matter with Cruz on the Senate floor last week. “Didn’t make much progress,” Grassley told reporters on a conference call Wednesday. “We’re proceeding with other approaches that I don’t think I want to talk about right now. We’re trying to do everything we can to get it (Northey’s nomination) approved.”

According to Grassley, Cruz is sticking to his position that there needs to be a cap on the price of Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs). “And my position is that that’s going to destroy the ethanol industry and that there are other ways around it – like the summer sale of E15, (which) will very much solve the RINs problem,” Grassley said. Cruz’s insistence on a RINs “makes negotiation a dead-end,” Grassley added.

President Trump nominated Northey to be the U.S.D.A. Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation back on September 1st.

In October, 30 Midwestern senators successfully pressured the EPA’s administrator to back off a plan that may have reduced the biofuel production mandate. Cruz and eight other senators from states with oil refineries object to the federal production mandate for biofuels.