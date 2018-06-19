General obligation bonds, new commission on Mason City council agenda tonight
By KGLO News
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:37 AM

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City has a number of items on their agenda tonight:

 

=== The council is being asked to approve the issuance of up to $5.5 million in general obligation bonds. The bonds will help cover the costs of projects approved by the council with the Fiscal Years 2019-2023 Capital Improvements Plan.

Among the biggest expenditures are $1.5 million for the purchase of High Line Trail from the Union Pacific, $1.2 million for the 27th Southwest paving project, $575-thousand for the State Highway 122 reconstruction project, $550-thousand for the downtown traffic signal replacement project, and $541,000 for storm sewer work connected to the State Highway 122 reconstruction project.

The bonds will be 10-year bonds and will be retired with a debt service levy, as well as through local option sales tax, water and storm sewer revenues.

 

 

=== The council will hold the second reading of an ordinance establishing a Science and Technology Advisory Commission.

The commission would advise the city on a wide-range of scientific and technological topics on a case-by-case basis as requested by the council or by city staff.

The council at their June 5th meeting approved the first reading on a 5-1 vote, with councilman John Jaszewski voting no. The ordinance must be approved two more times prior to the commission being established.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room at the Public Library.

