Gatehouse corporate vice president disagrees with “malicious accusations”

MASON CITY — An e-mail to a Mason City councilman from an executive of Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital says his company is still interested in building a hotel in the downtown area, and he is disagreeing with what he’s calling “malicious accusations” made against the company’s representative.

Colin McDonald, who is the vice president of development for Gatehouse Capital in Dallas, sent an e-mail to councilman John Lee on Sunday in an attempt to correct misinformation being spread about the company.

In the e-mail, McDonald says David Rachie’s reputation has been questioned by some despite his work in presenting a plan and creating a vision among and for the people of Mason City, culminating in a total endorsement of Gatehouse’s plan for a hotel and conference center connected with the Music Man Square facilities.

McDonald also disputes comments made by Mayor Eric Bookmeyer during the council’s November 27th meeting about Gatehouse’s corporate commitment to the project. Bookmeyer during that meeting said there was “no money from Texas in it, and I’m tired of hearing about Texas. There’s no money from Texas in it. Texas has built a bunch of hotels, but they’re not in on this deal.”

McDonald states in the e-mail that Gatehouse’s CEO in Dallas, Marty Collins, has signed several documents related to the project, and that Gatehouse Mason City LLC is as much a part of Gatehouse Capital in Dallas as any of the company’s other projects.

McDonald also says the day-to-day management of pre-construction and moving into construction, including all financial controls, falls fully on the Dallas office.

The e-mail comes as the City Council tomorrow night is expected to vote on a development agreement with G8 Development of San Diego, the company that won a bid-off for the project last month.