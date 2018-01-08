G8 finalizes dropping lawsuit against City of Mason City

MASON CITY — A San Diego California developer filed the necessary paperwork on Friday afternoon to drop its lawsuit against the City of Mason City.

G8 Development had sued the city for breach of contract after the city decided to go with Gatehouse Mason City LLC for a hotel as part of the River City Renaissance project. G8 had originally negotiated to place a hotel in the parking lot next to City Hall but was found in default when it failed to meet the deadline to start construction.

After Gatehouse had changed details of the development agreement it had with the city, G8 was able to enter a competitive bid for the hotel project, which the City Council agreed to and finalized with the signing of an economic development agreement late last month.

Iowa Economic Development Authority officials told city officials last month that three requirements needed to be met to continue moving forward with getting project financing from the state’s Iowa Reinvestment Act program: G8’s lawsuit be dropped; a development agreement be signed between G8 and the city; and that G8 has the financing in place. City officials have said that G8 has preliminary approval on the financing.

The hotel fulfills the private investment requirement of Mason City’s Reinvestment Act application.