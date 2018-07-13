Friday July 13th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

= FRIDAY

***UPDATED TIME*** AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — 4A baseball substate quarterfinal, Mason City at Ankeny Centennial — pre-game 4:45, first pitch 5:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — 3A baseball district semifinal at Webster City, Clear Lake vs. Humboldt — pre-game 4:45, first pitch 5:00

= SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — 1A basebal district championship, St. Ansgar at Newman — pre-game 6:45, first pitch 7:00

MASON CITY — It’ll be Newman and St. Ansgar in the 1A district championship game tomorrow night after both teams won their district semifinal games last night at Newman, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Saints in the opening game last night edged West Fork 4-3. In the nightcap, Newman jumped out with two in the first and three more in the second on their way to a 9-1 victory over Northwood-Kensett. Andrew Morse knocked in three runs while Ian Holmgaard added two RBI. Evan Paulus picked up the win, striking out nine in five innings of work. Newman beat St. Ansgar 5-1 back on June 6th. You can hear the Newman-St. Ansgar 1A district championship game at Newman tomorrow night on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 6:45 with the pre-game.

WEBSTER CITY — Clear Lake faces Humboldt in a Class 3A baseball district semifinal late this afternoon in Webster City. The Lions are 20-12 and won the North Central Conference, but they’ve dropped three straight games heading into post-season play. Clear Lake coach Seth Thompson says when looking at the substate bracket they are in, it’s nice to be familiar with their opponents.

The Lions split during the regular season with Humboldt and district top-seed Webster City, and Thompson knows it will be a challenging district for his team.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Humboldt game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and through the KRIB mobile app starting with the pre-game at 4:45 this afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 o’clock.

Note — the time has been updated for the MCHS-Ankeny Centennial game to a 5:00 PM start

ANKENY — The Mason City High baseball team starts post-season play tonight when they travel to Ankeny Centennial. The Mohawks are 18-21 and are the #4 seed in a substate that coach Troy Rood says could be very competitive.

The Mohawks have won seven of their last nine games and Rood says he has confidence in his team heading into tonight’s game

You can hear the Mason City-Ankeny Centennial game on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and through the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game at about 4:45 this evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5 o’clock.

— Class 2A District 4 championship Saturday

7:00 — Lake Mills at Forest City

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson struck out nine batters over eight easy innings for the Minnesota Twins, who handed Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell his shortest start of the season and beat the Rays 5-1 after a two-hour rain delay. Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer in the seventh against reliever Chih-Wei Hu for more cushion, and the Twins won for the seventh time in eight games. The Rays had their five-game winning streak stopped.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Steve Wheatcroft shot a career-best 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead in the John Deere Classic. Wheatcroft birdied seven of the last nine holes to finish a shot ahead of Michael Kim. Johnson Wagner, Nick Taylor, Andres Romero and Joel Dahmen shot opening-round 64s. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau withdrew with a right shoulder injury.