Friday January 5th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Dowling — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Webster City — girls 6:15, boys follow

SATURDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Forest City — girls 1:00, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman vs. North Iowa — girls 4:15, boys follow

SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men at Maryland — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

MASON CITY — Megan Meyer broke her own school record with 40 points, leading the Mason City High girls to a 74-50 win over Fort Dodge last night at home, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Meyer was 13-of-24 from the floor, hitting five three-pointers, as she topped her own previous high of 37 against Waverly-Shell Rock earlier in the season. Mohawk coach Kurt Klaahsen.

Meyer says she’s been working on her mid-range game.

Mason City is now 6-5 on the season and will turn right around and host 6th-ranked in Class 5A Dowling tonight, as part of a doubleheader you’ll hear on KGLO starting shortly after 6 o’clock.

MASON CITY — In the boys game, Fort Dodge outscored Mason City 39-22 in the middle two quarters on their way to a 63-43 win. Avery Mellmen led Mason City with 11 points while Jake Rood added 10. Mason City drops to 2-7 on the year and will also host Dowling tonight.

— other boys basketball last night

Clarksville 63, Riceville 47

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59, Belmond-Klemme 38

— other girls basketball last night

Central Springs 60, Nashua-Plainfield 18

Clarksville 60, Riceville 24

2018 SIXTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 4



Class 1A

School Record LW 1 Springville 9-2 1 2 Central Decatur 10-0 2 3 North Mahaska 10-0 3 4 Newell-Fonda 9-0 5 5 West Hancock 9-1 6 6 Kingsley-Pierson 9-1 7 7 Janesville 8-0 8 8 AGWSR 9-0 9 9 Exira-EHK 7-1 4 10 Dunkerton 7-1 10 11 Montezuma 9-2 12 12 Bishop Garrigan 8-2 11 13 Kee 9-1 13 14 Seymour 10-0 14 15 Westwood 8-2 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

School Record LW 1 North Linn 12-0 1 2 Treynor 8-0 2 3 Western Christian 7-0 3 4 Logan-Magnolia 8-1 4 5 West Sioux 9-0 5 6 Panorama 11-1 6 7 Cascade 9-2 7 8 Mediapolis 9-0 9 9 Iowa City Regina 7-3 10 10 Bellevue 9-3 8 11 Grundy Center 8-1 11 12 North Union 10-0 13 13 Dike-New Hartford. 8-2 12 14 Maquoketa Valley 11-2 14 15 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-1 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

School Record LW 1 Sioux Center 9-0 1 2 Crestwood 10-0 2 3 Clear Lake 8-1 3 4 Cherokee 8-0 4 5 Osage 9-0 5 6 Nevada 8-1 6 7 North Polk 9-1 8 8 Roland-Story 8-2 9 9 Davenport Assumption 6-4 10 10 Kuemper Catholic 7-2 7 11 Camanche 7-3 11 12 Forest City 7-2 12 13 Red Oak 5-1 13 14 Central Lee 10-0 14 15 South Central Calhoun 11-0 NR

Dropped Out: West Marshall (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW 1 Marion 9-0 1 2 Lewis Central 9-0 2 3 Grinnell 9-0 3 4 North Scott 8-2 4 5 Mason City 5-5 7 6 Center Point-Urbana 9-2 5 7 Boone 9-1 8 8 Denison-Schleswig 6-2 9 9 Le Mars 7-2 6 10 Western Dubuque 6-2 10 11 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-4 11 12 Pella 6-3 12 13 Fairfield 7-2 13 14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-3 14 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 6-3 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

School Record LW 1 Iowa City High 9-0 1 2 Cedar Falls 8-1 2 3 Iowa City West 7-2 3 4 Pleasant Valley 8-0 4 5 Ankeny Centennial 8-2 6 6 Dowling Catholic 9-1 7 7 Johnston 9-1 5 8 Waukee 9-0 8 9 Indianola 7-2 10 10 Southeast Polk 8-2 9 11 West Des Moines Valley 5-4 11 12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-4 13 13 Bettendorf 8-2 12 14 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-3 14 15 Ankeny 6-4 15

Dropped Out: None

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Buckeyes look like they might finally be ready to give top-ranked Michigan State a go on Sunday.

Keita Bates-Diop scored 27 points with 13 rebounds, Jae’Sean Tate had 18 points and Ohio State cruised past Iowa 92-81 on Thursday night, its seventh win in its last eight games.

Kam Williams scored 13 points for the surging Buckeyes (12-4, 3-0 Big Ten), who also notched their sixth road win in their last eight tries at Iowa.

Next up are the Spartans — the favorites to yet again win the league.

“They’re a legitimate national championship contender. We’re a program that is trying to find our way here a little bit,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said about hosting the Spartans this weekend in arguably the biggest game of the Big Ten’s young season. “We have not been through something like that as a group, with a team of that caliber coming into our place.”

Ohio State looked like a big-time Big Ten team in jumping all over the Hawkeyes (9-8, 0-4) at the outset, grabbing a 17-point lead late in the first half.

Iowa went on a 12-0 run to climb within five early in the second half, but the Buckeyes’ lead was back up to 15 after a 10-0 run keyed by Bates-Diop.

“I give our older guys a lot of credit for being able to stem the tide,” Holtmann said. “Our bench was really important for us as well.”

Tyler Cook scored 21 points with nine boards and Jordan Bohannon had 15 points with 10 assists to lead Iowa, which has dropped two straight.

“It’s problematic at both ends,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — The Iowa women last night fell behind 31-17 after the first quarter and lost at 13th-ranked Maryland 80-64. The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes, who are 14-2 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Maryland’s 12th consecutive win lifts the Terrapins to 14-2, 3-0. With 15 points and 15 rebounds, Megan Gustafson registered her 15th double-double of the season and 42nd of her career. Sophomore Kathleen Doyle added a double-double of her own with 13 points and 11 assists. Her assist total is a career-high.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake wrestling team picked up a couple of dual meet victories at home last night. The Lions opened up the night edging Humboldt, 31-30, with the final point coming on criteria after both teams won seven matches and tied at 30-30. It came down to the eighth criteria, with most first points scored from each match. Clear Lake then went on to beat Roland-Story 64-9. 8th-ranked Sam Nelson at 106, top-ranked Eric Faught at 126, Rhys Glidden at 152, Ben Finn at 160, Chance Poley at 171, and Kade Hambly at 195 all picked up two wins on the night. Clear Lake will host their own invitational tournament on Saturday morning starting at 10 o’clock.

— other duals last night

@ Rockford

Newman 36, Rockford 30

Newman 51, Northwood-Kensett 18

Rockford 39, Northwood-Kensett 30

@ Lake Mills

Lake Mills 76, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3

Lake Mills 78, North Union 6

Lake Mills 81, West Bend-Mallard 0

North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 15

North Union 51, West Bend-Mallard 6

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30, West Bend-Mallard 15

@ Osage

Osage 51, Nashua-Plainfield 18

Osage 66, West Fork 18

Nashua-Plainfield 66, West Fork 15

@ Forest City

Forest City 51, Riceville 26

Forest City 38, West Hancock 34

West Hancock 39, Riceville 22

@ St. Ansgar

Central Springs 45, North Butler-Clarksville 30

Central Springs 56, St. Ansgar 21

North Butler-Clarksville 60, St. Ansgar 6

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 63, Algona 9

Charles City 43, Oelwein 27

Webster City 59, Hampton-Dumont 24

LOS ANGELES — Mason City High alum Jake Peter has been traded out of the Chicago White Sox minor league system to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The trade is part of a three-team deal involving major league relievers and minor league prospects from the White Sox, Dodgers and Kansas City. Los Angeles gets Peter as well as left-hander Scott Alexander. Chicago receives veteran relievers Luis Avilan and Joakim Soria, along with cash. Kansas City acquires minor league pitcher Trevor Oaks and infielder Erick Mejia in the deal. The 24-year-old Peter was a seventh-round draft choice from Creighton University in 2014. He batted .279 with 13 homers and 49 RBI last season for Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. Peter was named the Birmingham player of the year for the 2017 season.