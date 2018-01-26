Friday January 26th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND

= FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High vs. Marshalltown — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake at Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow

= SATURDAY

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament — updates at :05 & :35 after the hour starting at 10:35, championship round live at about 3:30

AM-1300 KGLO — NIACC at DMACC — women 1:00, men 3:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Nebraska — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

= SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Nebraska — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00

CRESCO — Top-ranked Crestwood jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game on their way to a 65-31 win over 3rd-ranked Clear Lake in a battle of top five Class 3A teams last night in Cresco, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Jordyn Barragy had 12 points to lead Clear Lake while Sara Faber added 9. The Lions drop to 15-2 overall.

CRESCO — Zach Lester hit a three-pointer from the top of the key with six seconds left to give the Clear Lake boys a 57-56 win at Crestwood last night, as you also heard on KRIB. Lester had 23 points to lead the Lions, while Drew Enke had 12 and Tate Storbeck added 11. Clear Lake improves to 12-4 on the season. Both Clear Lake teams get back into North Central Conference play tonight at Humboldt. It’s a doubleheader that you can hear on KRIB starting at 6:05 tonight.

DES MOINES — Regional girls basketball pairings have been released for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. For Clear Lake, they’ll host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a Class 3A Region 2 game on Saturday February 10th. Newman will open up Class 1A Region 2 play on Thursday February 8th by hosting Northwood-Kensett. You can see the full 1A, 2A and 3A pairings by clicking here. 4A and 5A pairings will be released next week.

2018 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 25, 2018

Class 1A

School Record LW 1 Springville 16-3 1 2 Central Decatur 17-0 2 3 North Mahaska 17-0 3 4 Newell-Fonda 16-0 4 5 Kingsley-Pierson 15-2 6 6 West Hancock 14-2 5 7 AGWSR 15-1 7 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-1 8 9 Montezuma 15-2 9 10 Kee 15-1 10 11 Janesville 15-1 11 12 Bishop Garrigan 12-4 12 13 Seymour 17-0 13 14 Boyer Valley 16-1 14 15 West Monona 11-5 NR

Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW 1 North Linn 18-0 1 2 Treynor 15-1 2 3 Panorama 17-1 3 4 Western Christian 13-2 4 5 Logan-Magnolia 14-2 5 6 Cascade 16-3 6 7 Iowa City Regina 12-4 7 8 Grundy Center 15-1 8 9 North Union 14-1 9 10 Dike-New Hartford 17-2 11 11 West Sioux 14-2 12 12 Pekin 17-1 13 13 Bellevue 13-5 10 14 IKM-Manning 12-3 14 15 Des Moines Christian 13-4 NR

Dropped Out: Mediapolis (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW 1 Crestwood 16-0 1 2 Sioux Center 15-2 2 3 Clear Lake 15-1 3 4 Cherokee 16-1 4 5 Osage 16-0 5 6 Nevada 14-2 6 7 Roland-Story 15-2 8 8 Davenport Assumption 9-7 7 9 Monticello 13-4 10 10 Forest City 12-3 12 11 Camanche 13-5 11 12 South Central Calhoun 16-1 9 13 North Polk 13-3 15 14 Red Oak 12-2 NR 15 Anamosa 14-3 NR

Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (13), West Marshall (14)

Class 4A

School Record LW 1 Marion 16-0 1 2 Lewis Central 15-0 2 3 Grinnell 15-1 3 4 North Scott 14-2 4 5 Center Point-Urbana 15-2 5 6 Boone 15-1 6 7 Mason City 9-8 7 8 Le Mars 12-3 8 9 Denison-Schleswig 12-4 12 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-5 9 11 Fairfield 12-3 11 12 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-8 10 13 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-5 13 14 Waverly-Shell Rock 12-4 15 15 Bishop Heelan 9-5 NR

Dropped Out: Pella (14)

Class 5A

School Record LW 1 Iowa City High 16-0 1 2 Cedar Falls 16-1 2 3 Dowling Catholic 14-1 5 4 Pleasant Valley 16-0 4 5 Southeast Polk 14-2 7 6 Johnston 13-3 6 7 Ankeny Centennial 13-3 8 8 Waukee 14-2 9 9 Iowa City West 11-5 3 10 Indianola 13-3 11 11 Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-5 10 12 Cedar Rapids Washington 10-5 12 13 Bettendorf 12-3 13 14 West Des Moines Valley 8-9 15 15 Ankeny 8-8 14

Dropped Out: None

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Megan Gustafson scored 29 points, winning a shootout with Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, and the Hawkeyes ended a three-game losing streak with a 103-89 win over the No. 12 Buckeyes, who have now lost three straight. Kathleen Doyle added a career-high 25 points and tied her career best with 11 assists. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer played 32 minutes for Iowa last night, scoring 18 points, hitting four three-pointers and going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

— high school wrestling last night

@ Lake Mills

Lake Mills 62, Newman 12

Lake Mills 40, Clear Lake 31

Clear Lake 67, Newman 9

@ Algona

North Butler-Clarksville 58, Belmond-Klemme 12

Algona 37, North Butler-Clarksville 28

Gilbert 45, North Butler-Clarksville 35

Gilbert 54, Belmond-Klemme 26

Algona 63, Belmond-Klemme 15

PLEASANT VALLEY — The CIML Invitational takes place at Southeast Polk High School later today. Fort Dodge is the favorite, as the top-ranked in Class 3A Dodgers have 10 ranked wrestlers. Southeast Polk is second in the latest rankings while Waukee is third, each team with eight wrestlers ranked, while Valley of West Des Moines is ranked fourth with six wrestlers. Mason City has three ranked wrestlers: Cullan Schriever is top-ranked at 106, Colby Schriever is ranked eighth at 126, while Luke Deinhart is ranked eighth at 152.

FOREST CITY — The Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament takes place tomorrow in Forest City. Lake Mills will be among the favorites, led by second-ranked at 113 Caiden Jones, sixth-ranked at 120 Tyler Helgeson, and fifth-ranked at 195 Gabe Irons. You can hear coverage of the Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament tomorrow on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. We’ll have updates every half hour starting at 10:30, with live play-by-play coverage of the finals at about 3:30.

BOONE — Football districts for the 2018 and 2019 high school seasons were released yesterday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

=== Class 2A District 3

Clear Lake

Crestwood

Forest City

Hampton-Dumont/CAL

Iowa Falls-Alden

New Hampton

=== Class 2A District 2

Algona

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Estherville Lincoln Central

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Southeast Valley

Spirit Lake

=== Class 4A District 6

Mason City

Des Moines East

Indianola

Johnston

Ottumwa

Waukee

=== Class 3A District 3

Charles City

Decorah

Independence

Waterloo East

Waverly-Shell Rock

West Delaware

=== Class 1A District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg

Denver

Lake Mills

North Butler

Osage

Sumner-Fredericksburg

=== Class A District 3

Belmond-Klemme

Bishop Garrigan

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

North Union

West Fork

West Hancock

=== Class A District 4

Central Springs

Nashua-Plainfield

Newman

Postville

St. Ansgar

South Winneshiek

Starmont

=== 8-Man District 2

Don Bosco

Dunkerton

Janesville

North Iowa

Northwood-Kensett

Riceville

Rockford

Tripoli