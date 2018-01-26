Friday January 26th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND
= FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High vs. Marshalltown — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake at Humboldt — girls 6:15, boys follow
= SATURDAY
AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament — updates at :05 & :35 after the hour starting at 10:35, championship round live at about 3:30
AM-1300 KGLO — NIACC at DMACC — women 1:00, men 3:00
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Nebraska — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00
= SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Nebraska — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00
CRESCO — Top-ranked Crestwood jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game on their way to a 65-31 win over 3rd-ranked Clear Lake in a battle of top five Class 3A teams last night in Cresco, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Jordyn Barragy had 12 points to lead Clear Lake while Sara Faber added 9. The Lions drop to 15-2 overall.
CRESCO — Zach Lester hit a three-pointer from the top of the key with six seconds left to give the Clear Lake boys a 57-56 win at Crestwood last night, as you also heard on KRIB. Lester had 23 points to lead the Lions, while Drew Enke had 12 and Tate Storbeck added 11. Clear Lake improves to 12-4 on the season. Both Clear Lake teams get back into North Central Conference play tonight at Humboldt. It’s a doubleheader that you can hear on KRIB starting at 6:05 tonight.
DES MOINES — Regional girls basketball pairings have been released for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. For Clear Lake, they’ll host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a Class 3A Region 2 game on Saturday February 10th. Newman will open up Class 1A Region 2 play on Thursday February 8th by hosting Northwood-Kensett. You can see the full 1A, 2A and 3A pairings by clicking here. 4A and 5A pairings will be released next week.
2018 Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 25, 2018
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Springville
|16-3
|1
|2
|Central Decatur
|17-0
|2
|3
|North Mahaska
|17-0
|3
|4
|Newell-Fonda
|16-0
|4
|5
|Kingsley-Pierson
|15-2
|6
|6
|West Hancock
|14-2
|5
|7
|AGWSR
|15-1
|7
|8
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|15-1
|8
|9
|Montezuma
|15-2
|9
|10
|Kee
|15-1
|10
|11
|Janesville
|15-1
|11
|12
|Bishop Garrigan
|12-4
|12
|13
|Seymour
|17-0
|13
|14
|Boyer Valley
|16-1
|14
|15
|West Monona
|11-5
|NR
Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (15)
Class 2A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|North Linn
|18-0
|1
|2
|Treynor
|15-1
|2
|3
|Panorama
|17-1
|3
|4
|Western Christian
|13-2
|4
|5
|Logan-Magnolia
|14-2
|5
|6
|Cascade
|16-3
|6
|7
|Iowa City Regina
|12-4
|7
|8
|Grundy Center
|15-1
|8
|9
|North Union
|14-1
|9
|10
|Dike-New Hartford
|17-2
|11
|11
|West Sioux
|14-2
|12
|12
|Pekin
|17-1
|13
|13
|Bellevue
|13-5
|10
|14
|IKM-Manning
|12-3
|14
|15
|Des Moines Christian
|13-4
|NR
Dropped Out: Mediapolis (15)
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Crestwood
|16-0
|1
|2
|Sioux Center
|15-2
|2
|3
|Clear Lake
|15-1
|3
|4
|Cherokee
|16-1
|4
|5
|Osage
|16-0
|5
|6
|Nevada
|14-2
|6
|7
|Roland-Story
|15-2
|8
|8
|Davenport Assumption
|9-7
|7
|9
|Monticello
|13-4
|10
|10
|Forest City
|12-3
|12
|11
|Camanche
|13-5
|11
|12
|South Central Calhoun
|16-1
|9
|13
|North Polk
|13-3
|15
|14
|Red Oak
|12-2
|NR
|15
|Anamosa
|14-3
|NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (13), West Marshall (14)
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Marion
|16-0
|1
|2
|Lewis Central
|15-0
|2
|3
|Grinnell
|15-1
|3
|4
|North Scott
|14-2
|4
|5
|Center Point-Urbana
|15-2
|5
|6
|Boone
|15-1
|6
|7
|Mason City
|9-8
|7
|8
|Le Mars
|12-3
|8
|9
|Denison-Schleswig
|12-4
|12
|10
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|10-5
|9
|11
|Fairfield
|12-3
|11
|12
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|9-8
|10
|13
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|11-5
|13
|14
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|12-4
|15
|15
|Bishop Heelan
|9-5
|NR
Dropped Out: Pella (14)
Class 5A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Iowa City High
|16-0
|1
|2
|Cedar Falls
|16-1
|2
|3
|Dowling Catholic
|14-1
|5
|4
|Pleasant Valley
|16-0
|4
|5
|Southeast Polk
|14-2
|7
|6
|Johnston
|13-3
|6
|7
|Ankeny Centennial
|13-3
|8
|8
|Waukee
|14-2
|9
|9
|Iowa City West
|11-5
|3
|10
|Indianola
|13-3
|11
|11
|Cedar Rapids Prairie
|10-5
|10
|12
|Cedar Rapids Washington
|10-5
|12
|13
|Bettendorf
|12-3
|13
|14
|West Des Moines Valley
|8-9
|15
|15
|Ankeny
|8-8
|14
Dropped Out: None
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Megan Gustafson scored 29 points, winning a shootout with Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, and the Hawkeyes ended a three-game losing streak with a 103-89 win over the No. 12 Buckeyes, who have now lost three straight. Kathleen Doyle added a career-high 25 points and tied her career best with 11 assists. Mason City native Makenzie Meyer played 32 minutes for Iowa last night, scoring 18 points, hitting four three-pointers and going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
— high school wrestling last night
@ Lake Mills
Lake Mills 62, Newman 12
Lake Mills 40, Clear Lake 31
Clear Lake 67, Newman 9
@ Algona
North Butler-Clarksville 58, Belmond-Klemme 12
Algona 37, North Butler-Clarksville 28
Gilbert 45, North Butler-Clarksville 35
Gilbert 54, Belmond-Klemme 26
Algona 63, Belmond-Klemme 15
PLEASANT VALLEY — The CIML Invitational takes place at Southeast Polk High School later today. Fort Dodge is the favorite, as the top-ranked in Class 3A Dodgers have 10 ranked wrestlers. Southeast Polk is second in the latest rankings while Waukee is third, each team with eight wrestlers ranked, while Valley of West Des Moines is ranked fourth with six wrestlers. Mason City has three ranked wrestlers: Cullan Schriever is top-ranked at 106, Colby Schriever is ranked eighth at 126, while Luke Deinhart is ranked eighth at 152.
FOREST CITY — The Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament takes place tomorrow in Forest City. Lake Mills will be among the favorites, led by second-ranked at 113 Caiden Jones, sixth-ranked at 120 Tyler Helgeson, and fifth-ranked at 195 Gabe Irons. You can hear coverage of the Top of Iowa Conference wrestling tournament tomorrow on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. We’ll have updates every half hour starting at 10:30, with live play-by-play coverage of the finals at about 3:30.
BOONE — Football districts for the 2018 and 2019 high school seasons were released yesterday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association:
=== Class 2A District 3
Clear Lake
Crestwood
Forest City
Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Iowa Falls-Alden
New Hampton
=== Class 2A District 2
Algona
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Estherville Lincoln Central
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Southeast Valley
Spirit Lake
=== Class 4A District 6
Mason City
Des Moines East
Indianola
Johnston
Ottumwa
Waukee
=== Class 3A District 3
Charles City
Decorah
Independence
Waterloo East
Waverly-Shell Rock
West Delaware
=== Class 1A District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg
Denver
Lake Mills
North Butler
Osage
Sumner-Fredericksburg
=== Class A District 3
Belmond-Klemme
Bishop Garrigan
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
North Union
West Fork
West Hancock
=== Class A District 4
Central Springs
Nashua-Plainfield
Newman
Postville
St. Ansgar
South Winneshiek
Starmont
=== 8-Man District 2
Don Bosco
Dunkerton
Janesville
North Iowa
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Rockford
Tripoli