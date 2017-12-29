Friday December 29th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

= Friday — Iowa men vs. Northern Illinois — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

= Saturday — NCAA men’s basketball —Wichita State at Connecticut — pre-game 10:45, tipoff 11:00

= Sunday — Iowa women vs. Michigan — pre-game 2:45, tipoff 3:00

PEORIA — The second-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team continued its winning ways with a 122-58 victory over Kalamazoo Valley Thursday in the opening round of the Illinois Central Cougar Holiday Tournament.

NIACC (13-1) was led by sophomore guard Adria Stewart, who scored a career-high 22 points with six 3-point goals. Five other NIACC players scored in double figures, with Taylor Laabs having 17, UU Longs 16, Shayley Vesel 14, Khalilah Holloway 11, and Morgan Frank 10. Longs also had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Holloway had 12 rebounds to go with her 11 points for her fifth career double-double.

NIACC’s Kelsie Willert collected nine steals, which is the most in a game by a Lady Trojan since Sammie Sproul had nine steals against Williston State on Oct. 31, 2015. The 122 points by NIACC in Thursday’s game is the sixth highest point total in school history and second highest this season.

NIACC was 22 of 61 from 3-point range against Kalamazoo Valley CC. Stewart led the way with her six 3-point goals and Laabs was next in line with five 3-pointers. The 22 3-point goals is tied for third most in a single game in school history and the third highest this season for the Lady Trojans, who made 26 against Dakota College-Bottineau (Dec. 9) and 23 against the Grand View Junior Varsity (Nov. 26).

NIACC plays the tournament’s host 5th-ranked Illinois Central in the semifinal round at 4 o’clock this afternoon. NIACC beat Illinois Central 99-82 to open up the regular season on November 3rd in Mason City.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 23 Iowa to its sixth straight win with a 56-46 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night in a Big Ten Conference opener.

Gustafson was 5 of 12 from the field, made all 11 of her free throws, and collected her 13th double-double of the season and the 40th of her career. Chase Coley added 14 points and Alexis Sevillian had 11 for Iowa (13-1), which is off to its best start since the 2004-05 season.

Suzanne Gilreath scored 11 points to lead Wisconsin (7-7), which has lost three of its last four games.

The Hawkeyes opened the game on a 24-5 run and built a 30-14 halftime advantage. Gustafson scored six points and had seven rebounds in the first half. Gilreath’s 3-pointer pulled the Badgers to 36-29 with 2:44 left in the third quarter. Coley made a jumper and Gustafson scored the next seven points and the Hawkeyes led 45-31 entering the fourth.

Mason City native Makenzie Meyer did not play in the game after suffering a hand injury on Wednesday.

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (7-5, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) in its Big 12 opener, 71-69 in an overtime thriller. At the end of regulation, the score was locked 64-64, with the Cyclones outscoring the Jayhawks 7-5 in the overtime period.

It was a career night for Bridget Carleton as she cashed in her 1,000th career point as a Cyclone. She led all scorers with 30 points in the game, while flirting with a double-double, bringing in nine rebounds.

Carleton scored all seven of Iowa State’s points in overtime. The Chatham, Ontario native gave the Cyclones a 67-64 lead to open the extra period on a beautiful and-one. From there, ISU fended off KU’s comeback efforts, winning the contest 71-69.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Marcus Bartley hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Southern Illinois fought into the lead early in the second half, and Armon Fletcher hit a big 3 inside the final minute as the Salukis had just enough to hold off Northern Iowa 56-53 in the opener of Missouri Valley Conference play Thursday night.

Kavion Pippen led with 14 points, Bartley added 12 and Fletcher eight for Southern Illinois (9-5), which won for the first time in 12 games at Northern Iowa’s McLeod Center and the first win at UNI since 2003.

Trailing 25-22 at halftime, Bartley wrapped two of his four 3-pointers around a Northern Iowa turnover as the Salukis scrapped into a 39-35 lead with 9:38 to play. Southern Illinois never trailed again, but didn’t get any daylight on the Panthers until Fletcher’s 3 made it 55-48 with 58 seconds left.

The lead was just enough as SIU missed five of six free throws in the last 40 seconds.

Tywhon Pickford led UNI (8-5) with 13 points. Northern Iowa had played the nation’s second-toughest nonconference schedule.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Graham Woodward and Ore Arogundade hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Drake the lead and Nick McGlynn’s two free throws made it stand up for a 66-64 win over Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference opener on Thursday night.

The game was tied at intermission, 33-33, and neither team could build more than a single-digit lead in the second half.

The game was tied, 58-58 with under four minutes to play and Darrell Brown gave Bradley the lead on a jumper with 2:55 to play. Woodward’s trey gave Drake the lead for good at 61-60 and Arogundade pushed it to 64-60. Brown hit two free throws to get within two before McGlynn’s free throws pushed the lead back to four. Luuk van Bree hit a layup with a second left to set the final margin.

Arogundade finished with 15 points to lead Drake (7-7, 1-0). Woodward added 13 points and McGlynn added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Brown had 19 points to lead Bradley (10-4, 0-1).

AMES — Iowa State will be in search of its first bowl victory since 2009 on Saturday when they Cyclones play Memphis in the Liberty Bowl. ISU coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclone defense will be challenged by a Memphis offense that topped the 40-point mark in seven of its last eight games.

Memphis senior quarterback Riley Ferguson has passed for nearly four thousand yards and 36 touchdowns.

Iowa State is 7-5 and a win would be their first in a bowl game since a 14-13 win over Minnesota in the 2009 Insight Bowl.

Campbell says after a long layoff he feels the Cyclones are ready.

Kickoff in Memphis is scheduled for 11:30 Iowa time on Saturday.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally from a 20-point deficit and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-96. Bledsoe had six points and made two key assists down the stretch and the Bucks found their missing defense, holding the Timberwolves to a season-low 12 points in the fourth quarter.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A photographer is accusing Minnesota Twins star Miguel Sano of grabbing her wrist and trying to kiss her and pull her through a door after a 2015 autograph session. Betsy Bissen accused Sano in a tweet, saying what he did amounted to assault. Bissen says she had long been afraid to tell her story for fear of losing access to shoot Twins games. She says she screamed and resisted Sano until he gave up. Sano denies the allegations.