Friday April 20th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been slotted for four prime-time games in 2018 , with Sunday night home games against New Orleans and Green Bay.

The Vikings will host the Saints Oct. 28 in a rematch of their playoff game last season. They’ll host the rival Packers Nov. 25. They travel to Los Angeles for a Thursday night game against the Rams Sept. 27 and play at the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday night matchup Dec. 10.

The NFL schedule was revealed on Thursday. The Vikings return to where their 2017 season ended Oct. 7, with a Sunday late afternoon kickoff at Philadelphia against the Super Bowl champion Eagles in a reprise of the NFC title game.

The Vikings open at home Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s offense will always be run first but offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says with an experienced quarterback in Nate Stanley and an improved receiving corps he expects to see an upgraded passing game next season. The Hawkeyes ranked ninth in the Big Ten in passing last season in posting an 8-5 record.

Ferentz says the offense will need to make significant progress for the Hawkeyes to contend in the Big Ten West.

Ferentz likes the progress of the offensive line but depth remains an issue as spring concludes.

The Hawkeyes close out spring drills with an open practice tonight.

DES MOINES — Drake football coach Rick Fox says small steps in all phases are what will help the Bulldogs get back to the top of the Pioneer Football League race. The Bulldogs were 7-4 overall this past season and finished second in the league race.

Fox says the biggest strengths for the Bulldogs are experience and depth.

They close out spring drills on Saturday with their annual Blue-White Game.

MINNEAPOLIS — Heavy snow in the Twin Cities last week has forced the first two games of Iowa’s Big Ten baseball series against 25th ranked Minnesota to Target Field, the home of the Minnesota Twins. The series begins with a single game Friday afternoon. Iowa coach Rick Heller.

The series will shift back to campus for the third and final game on Sunday. If the weather holds it will be only the second conference series that the Hawkeyes have not played a doubleheader to avoid a weather system and two of their Big Ten series have been shortened to two games.

Iowa is sixth in the Big Ten with a record of 6-4. The Gophers are in second at 7-1.