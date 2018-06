HAMPTON — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Monday appointed a veteran of the Sheriff’s Department to be the new Sheriff.

Aaron Dodd has worked for the Sheriff’s Department for 15 years. He was among three applicants who applied for the position following the death last month of Linn Larson. The supervisors interviewed the three applicants prior to making their decision.

Dodd will serve until this November’s general election, with Dodd saying he intends to run in November.