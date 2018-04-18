Four months in prison for Guatemalan man illegally using false ID to get jobs in Northwood, Tama, Postville

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Guatemalan man who unlawfully used fraudulent identification documents to get a job in Worth County and other Iowa locations has been sentenced to four months in prison.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 26-year-old Cesar Mendez-Chavez, an illegal alien residing in Iowa, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of unlawful use of identification documents.

Between June 9th and 13th of 2016, Mendez-Chavez is accused of using a phony social security card when completing employment forms to obtain jobs using an alias name in Northwood and Tama. He also used the card on February 12th of 2012 to obtain employment in Postville.

In January of this year, Mendez-Chavez used a different social security card as well as a fraudulent birth certificate in applying for a state ID using a different alias name in Tama, with the name and number on the card belonging to a real US citizen. He later was arrested by immigration officers as his place of employment.

US District Judge Linda Reade sentenced Mendez-Chavez to four months in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release.