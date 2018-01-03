Former Mason City firefighter new chief in Des Moines suburb

Jared Ogbourne being sworn in as Altoona Fire Chief on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 (Photo courtesy Altoona Fire Department)

ALTOONA — A former Mason City firefighter has been sworn in as Altoona’s new fire chief.

Jared Ogbourne was selected last month to be the head of the Des Moines suburb’s fire department from a field of five finalists. Ogbourne started his firefighting career in Mason City in 1996 and had moved up to a captain’s position with the department in 2011.

Ogbourne was one of four finalists for the fire chief position in Mason City in 2016 when Al Dyer was selected.

Ogbourne grew up in the community of Osceola south of Des Moines and attended Waldorf College in Forest City. Ogbourne started his new position in Altoona on December 23rd and was ceremonially sworn in at the Altoona City Council meeting last (Tuesday) night.