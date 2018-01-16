Forest City man who skipped sentencing arrested in Tennessee

FOREST CITY — A Forest City man who pleaded guilty to an identity theft charge then failed to show up at his sentencing hearing has been arrested in Tennessee.

57-year-old Wendell Hunter was accused by police of stealing the identity of a Florida man, Daniel Hughes, and posed as Hughes from June 2014 to October 2016. During that time, Hunter is accused of using the stolen identity to earn over $73-thousand at 3M Corporation, obtain utilities, register to vote, get insurance benefits, establish bank accounts and credit cards, and purchasing a home. Investigators claim Hunter used a falsified birth certificate and Pennsylvania voter ID form to obtain a non-driver ID card from the Iowa DOT in 2014.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Hunter pleaded guilty to identity theft and fraudulent use of a birth certificate, with three other counts being dismissed. He failed to appear on September 8th for sentencing, with a national arrest warrant issued that day.

Hunter was arrested last Wednesday in Crossville Tennessee and brought back to Forest City. Hunter is scheduled to make an appearance in Winnebago County District Court later today.