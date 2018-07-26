Forest City construction company says they’re cooperating with investigation into death of man at Fort Dodge manufacturing plant
By KGLO News
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 5:56 AM

FORT DODGE — The owner of the construction company that employed the Forest City man killed at a Fort Dodge manufacturing plant construction site last week says they’re cooperating with state officials as they continue their investigation.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed on Tuesday that 41-year-old Shannon Torkelson was hit and pinned under a steal beam shortly after 5 o’clock on Thursday evening at the CJ Bio America plant.

The beam was being placed as part of a $51 million expansion project for the plant, which produces additives for poultry and swine feed.

Torkelson was employed by Kingland Construction of Forest City. President Eric Kingland in a written statement says they are deeply saddened by the loss of Torkelson, and that their immediate focus is on supporting his family and their staff in the aftermath of the tragic event. Kingland says Torkelson was a dedicated founding employee of the company since 2013.

Kingland adds they are fully cooperating with Iowa OSHA’s investigation, and that the investigation may take several months. They have offered grief support services to their employees.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Iowa official to appeal ruling on voter ID law Final chapter of Waterloo Greyhound Park underway with demolition (video) Approving fire chief, repairs to library on Mason City council special agenda Friday afternoon Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary, assault charges Relatives address some misinformation about Brooklyn woman’s disappearance Iowa woman arrested after 2nd stop for speeding: 142 mph