Five years for Boone man who pleaded guilty to child endangerment in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Boone man charged with child endangerment in Floyd County.

Authorities said 19-year-old Nathan Jacobson was taking care of a two-month-old baby on October 17th of 2016 when the infant suffered multiple bruises on the face and head, subdural bleeding, retinal bleeding and an altered mental state. Jacobson is accused of causing the injuries either by dropping, shaking and/or slapping the child.

Jacobson was originally charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, but as part of a plea agreement, he agreed to plead guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.

District Judge Dedra Schroeder sentenced Jacobson on Monday to five years in prison with credit for time served.