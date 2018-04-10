Five-year strategic plan unveiled as part of Vision North Iowa partnership (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — A five-year regional strategic plan was introduced today for Mason City, Clear Lake and all of Cerro Gordo County to focus on the most promising opportunities to encourage growth for the region.

Four main goals have been solidified under the Vision North Iowa strategic plan — building a regional community; people, place and prosperity; innovation and entrepreneurship; and business development and marketing.

North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation CEO Chad Schreck says population decline and the ability to fill a skilled worker shortage in the community are a couple of the key issues leaders are looking to solve. Schreck says local employers say they can’t find skilled workers to fill jobs in our area.

Schreck says the issue north-central Iowa is seeing with the skilled worker shortage is not unique to the state, but forming better partnerships throughout the community to solve those issues is key.

Schreck says just having a plan made up is not enough to accomplish the set goals, they’ve set certain benchmarks to make sure things in the plan are being addressed.

You can find out more by heading to visionnorthiowa.com , where you can download the entire strategic plan.

