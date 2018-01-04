In first half of state budget year, tax revenue up 2.3 percent

DES MOINES — The numbers are in for the first half of the state fiscal year. From July 1st through December 31st, the State of Iowa collected nearly 69 million more in taxes than it did during the same period last year.

Jeff Robinson, a senior fiscal analyst for the Legislative Services Agency, says that’s a growth rate of about two-point-three percent. “Individual income tax accounts for the majority of the net receipts growth for the year,” Robinson says.

The current state spending plan that runs through June 30th was based on predictions that taxes would grow more, however. Legislators and the governor will have to make cuts to the current budget, but Governor Reynolds has said she does not wish to reduce state aid to public K-through-12 schools over the next six months.