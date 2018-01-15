Fire destroys Clear Lake mobile home

CLEAR LAKE — Nobody was injured in a mobile home fire in Clear Lake on Saturday morning.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 1500 South Shore Drive Lot 22 shortly after 7:30 AM on the report of a structure fire. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames when they made entry through the side door of the trailer.

Firefighters worked through sub-zero temperatures for about three hours to extinguish the fire.

The mobile home, owned by Justin Lindner, was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.