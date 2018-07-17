Fire captain appointed to be Mason City’s next fire chief withdraws from position

MASON CITY — Mason City will be looking for a new fire chief after the fire captain appointed by the city administrator has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Jon Anderson was recently selected from a pool of six candidates for the position. Anderson is a Mason City native who has served as a member of the Fire Department for 21 years, including in leadership command positions for the past 15 years.

Anderson in a written statement says he’s loved serving the citizens of Mason City for 21 years, and he wants to continue service as a fire captain which is what he’s prepared for and confident in. Anderson says city staff has been understanding of his situation and he feels badly for letting them down from his commitment.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says while he’s disappointed, he respects Anderson’s decision. Burnett says it creates a difficult situation with the impending retirement of the interim chief Doug Janssen. He says staff is working quickly to address the situation and review the city’s options. Burnett says the city’s Civil Service Commission will likely reconvene in the near future to establish a new list of potential candidates for the job.

Anderson’s confirmation as the city’s new fire chief was on the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the City Council.