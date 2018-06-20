Final state approval for River City Renaissance project pushed back another month

MASON CITY — There’s another delay in getting final state approval for the River City Renaissance project as the hotel developer that’s part of the plan continues to wait for a final decision on financing.

Iowa Economic Development Authority officials delayed final approval of the Iowa Reinvestment Act project last month, hoping final decisions on the hotel’s financing would be completed in time for this Friday’s IEDA Board of Directors meeting. IEDA officials on Tuesday decided not to place the project on Friday’s agenda.

G8 Development of San Diego California is proposing to construct a hotel in the eastern portion of the Southbridge Mall main parking lot.

The city’s Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse says after a review of G8’s feasibility analysis it was recommended that the number of rooms in the hotel be reduced by about 15, meaning G8 had to submit a revised cost estimate to the bank’s loan committee. “As of this moment G8 does not have a financing commitment, but we’re this close. It asks for some adjustments to the construction estimate because the IEDA representative was looking at the feasibility study that G8 paid for and said ‘You probably should not do 107 rooms, you should cut back to 93, that will fit better in your market.’ G8 was fine with that. They have to revise their construction cost estimate, and obviously that’s an important part of making loan decisions.”

Van Steenhuyse emphasized the loan decision is out of the hands of the city and G8 Development at this point and they are waiting as patiently as possible for a response. “I can’t say if that’s the last hurdle, because I don’t know, and it’s the bank’s process. That’s one of the things I have to emphasize all the time, it’s the bank’s process. We may think they’re dragging their feet, but it’s their process, and we have to respect that. So we’re hoping for a decision soon, and again, talking with the IEDA staff and some of the executive board members, they see it as being that close as well, so that’s why they’re willing to give us a little more time.”

Van Steenhuyse says city officials held a conference call on Tuesday with Iowa Economic Development Authority board and staff. He says the IEDA wants to see this project completed despite the numerous delays that have happened. “The board wants to see this project happen, they like the project. I think there’s some degree of frustration there too, but we’ve tried to explain to them how we got to where we are, and some of the delays were due to following the state law, and changes in the site plan based on the ability of the foundation to do an addition onto their building instead of having to build a separate museum. All things that have made the project better, but at the same time have caused some delays that everybody is frustrated about but in the end I think we’re going to have a better project.”

The hotel is a key component of the project, which requires a significant private investment. The development also includes the addition of a convention center complex to Music Man Square, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

