Ex-lawmaker submits suggestions on Iowa Capitol misconduct

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Republican lawmaker tasked with addressing workplace culture in the Iowa Senate following sexual misconduct allegations in the chamber has formally submitted recommendations for improvements.

Mary Kramer tells The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday she submitted a draft with recommendations to Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix and Senate President Jack Whitver. Kramer says the top Republicans in the chamber received the document in early January.

Kramer says she’s waiting to meet with Dix and Whitver before making the recommendations public. She says she hasn’t spoken with Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, the top Democrat in the chamber. Petersen highlighted workplace harassment in a speech Monday. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds referenced the topic Tuesday in her Condition of the State address.

A recent internal report on the Senate GOP revealed office staff fear retaliation if they report harassment. The issue is tied to a discrimination lawsuit by an ex-Senate GOP staffer.