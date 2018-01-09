Ex-Glenwood center workers plead guilty to abuse

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Two more former Glenwood State Resource Center workers charged with mistreating residents have pleaded guilty.

50-year-old Darrel Case pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of wanton neglect of a resident of a health care facility. His wife, 43-year-old Dana Case, pleaded guilty to one count.

They’re scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 12.

Earlier this year 13 workers at the center quit or were fired over abuse allegations. An Iowa Department of Human Services investigation that found several clients were physically abused or subjected to verbal abuse or neglect.

The center provides services for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.