Ernst, Grassley and Blum question Army Corps about flood money for Cedar Rapids

WASHINGTON — Three members of Iowa’s congressional delegation have co-signed a letter to a federal agency, part of the ongoing effort to land federal help for flood protection measures in Cedar Rapids.

Congress voted four years ago to authorize funding for the Cedar Rapids flood mitigation project, but the Army Corps of Engineers hasn’t provided the money yet. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley along with Congressman Rod Blum of Dubuque are questioning the way the Army Corps of Engineers has prioritized projects that have received funding.

At issue is a formula the Army Corps uses to distribute federal money. The three Iowans say the formula unfairly prioritizes projects in areas with high property values, leaving out the middle of the country and rural areas.

The group is also questioning why projects in California and New Jersey that did not meet the formula’s criteria got federal money anyway, while Cedar Rapids waits.