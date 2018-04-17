Enjoy a sunny Tuesday — 6-8+ inches of snow forecast for Wednesday

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa is preparing for another 6-8 inches of snow on Wednesday, with Winter Storm Warnings issued for our area.

Strong low pressure will reach Iowa early Wednesday morning spreading a wintry mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow over much of northern Iowa. A rapid changeover to all snow will occur over the northwest and north resulting in an area of heavy snow.

Winds from the northwest will turn gusty Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Travel is expected to become hazardous with snow and blowing snow and reduced visibility at times during the period.

Some ice and snow accumulation may result in periods of hazardous travel between Highway 30 and Highway 20 as well.

