Employees at Pella manufacturer begin to return to work

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Employees have gone back to work at a giant equipment manufacturer in central Iowa that was badly damaged by a tornado last week.

The Des Moines Register reports that nearly three-quarters of Vermeer’s employees returned to work Tuesday. The company’s Pella plants employ 2,700 people.

Several of the company’s plants were hit by an EF-3 tornado last week. The storm was one of at least a dozen twisters that touched down in the central part of the state.

Vermeer spokeswoman Liz Sporrer says several buildings sustained damage. Two more plants are expected to open at the end of next week.

Seven workers were treated for minor injuries after the tornado hit. No employees were seriously injured or killed.