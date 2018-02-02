DNR fines Eagle Grove egg production company for water discharge into creek

EAGLE GROVE — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has ordered an egg production company in Wright County to pay a $55-hundred fine for polluting a creek.

The DNR in an administrative complaint says they received a complaint last August that a creek near Daybreak Foods Incorporated’s egg production and processing facility in rural Eagle Grove had a “greenish color and smelled dirty”.

DNR staff during their investigation discovered a tile outlet sending a steady flow of water into the creek, with samples showing creek water containing a high level of ammonia.

Daybreak employees told DNR officials that wastewater had been applied to a field due to dry weather, and a two-inch rain occurred shortly after the last application.

The DNR says the company has a permit to apply wastewater but is prohibited from allowing it to discharge or run into surface waters.

Daybreak was ordered to pay the $55-hundred administrative penalty by February 19th as well as install a shut-off valve on its tile outlet within six months.